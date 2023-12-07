2 people in critical condition after hit-and-run in north Sacramento

Man, woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Sacramento critical but stable

SACRAMENTO — Two people were sent to the hospital in critical condition after they were hit by a car in the north Sacramento area Thursday night.

The Sacramento Police Department said it happened shortly after 9 p.m. at Northgate and Del Paso Boulevards, between Highway 160 and Garden Highway.

Investigators said it appears the victims – a man and a woman – were riding bicycles when they were hit. Both were stable in the hospital at last check.

The driver fled the scene and there was no description of the driver or vehicle available at this time.

CBS13 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.