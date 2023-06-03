2 people hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Bradshaw Road near Jackson Highway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a major crash near the Jackson Highway early Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Bradshaw Road, south of Jackson Highway.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three vehicles – including what appears to be a work truck – were involved.
California Highway Patrol says the crash resulted in major injuries and two people had to be transported the hospital.
Lanes remained blocked on Bradshaw Road in the area through the afternoon.
