2 people hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Bradshaw Road near Jackson Highway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a major crash near the Jackson Highway early Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Bradshaw Road, south of Jackson Highway.

Three vehicle major injury traffic collision on Bradshaw Rd south of Jackson Highway. Lanes are blocked until vehicles are towed from the scene. CHP and fire department on scene. pic.twitter.com/xHcVWD4rD6 — CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) June 3, 2023

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three vehicles – including what appears to be a work truck – were involved.

California Highway Patrol says the crash resulted in major injuries and two people had to be transported the hospital.

Lanes remained blocked on Bradshaw Road in the area through the afternoon.