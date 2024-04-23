Watch CBS News
2 people hurt after crashing into moving train near Lodi

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – Two people suffered major injuries after they drove onto a railroad crossing near Lodi and struck by a train that was passing through.

California Highway Patrol says, a little before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a vehicle with two people inside drove through the closed arms of a railroad crossing. They then struck the train that was going through.

It's unknown why the people drove through the closed arms.

Both the driver and passenger were left with major injuries, officers say; no one on the train was hurt.

Officers are still investigating the incident. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento-area native.

First published on April 23, 2024 / 2:11 PM PDT

