2 people hospitalized after south Sacramento house fire on Hanford Way

SACRAMENTO — Two people were hospitalized after being pulled out of a house fire in south Sacramento, officials said Friday.

It happened at around 4:42 p.m. at a residence along Hanford Way.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire originated in the kitchen and has since been put out.

The conditions of the two individuals pulled from the fire are not yet known. However, they did suffer burn injuries and smoke inhalation and have since been taken to an area hospital.