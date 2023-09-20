2 people found dead of gunshot wounds in Stockton home

STOCKTON - Two people have been found dead in a Stockton home from gunshot wounds, authorities say.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says they were dispatched just after 10 a.m. for a welfare check at a home in the 6200 block of Harrisburg Place near Porter Way. When deputies arrived, they found two bodies -- a male and a female -- with gunshot wounds.

The area is blocked off to traffic as investigators process the scene.

No further information about the incident has been released.