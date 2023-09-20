Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people found dead of gunshot wounds in Stockton home

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON - Two people have been found dead in a Stockton home from gunshot wounds, authorities say.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says they were dispatched just after 10 a.m. for a welfare check at a home in the 6200 block of Harrisburg Place near Porter Way. When deputies arrived, they found two bodies -- a male and a female -- with gunshot wounds.

The area is blocked off to traffic as investigators process the scene.

No further information about the incident has been released.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 12:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.