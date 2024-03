SACRAMENTO - No one was injured after a fire broke out at a home in Sacramento Thursday morning.

At about 4:45 a.m., fire crews responded to the 2700 block of V Street for a report of a fire. On scene, they found an exterior fire and worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

Two people and a dog were able to escape the home without any injuries. No firefighters were injured.

Fire investigators will be investigating what started the fire.