Watch CBS News
Local News

2 North Sacramento homes damaged in fire

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

2 North Sacramento homes damaged in fire
2 North Sacramento homes damaged in fire 00:44

SACRAMENTO – Flames from a fire at a North Sacramento spread to another home Thursday afternoon. 

The scene was on the 500 block of El Camino Avenue.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found a two-story home fully involved. The flames were also extending to a neighboring home. Firefighters then called for a second alarm. 

No injuries were reported. 

Firefighters say the second home that caught fire suffered minor damage. A car was also severely damaged. The extent of the damage to the original home that caught fire is unclear. 

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation, but firefighters at the scene say there was no indication of an explosion. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 3:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.