2 North Sacramento homes damaged in fire

SACRAMENTO – Flames from a fire at a North Sacramento spread to another home Thursday afternoon.

The scene was on the 500 block of El Camino Avenue.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found a two-story home fully involved. The flames were also extending to a neighboring home. Firefighters then called for a second alarm.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say the second home that caught fire suffered minor damage. A car was also severely damaged. The extent of the damage to the original home that caught fire is unclear.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation, but firefighters at the scene say there was no indication of an explosion.