2 new destinations from Frontier Airlines at Sacramento International Airport

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento International Airport will soon have two additional destinations from low fare carrier Frontier Airlines.

The new nonstop routes are to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, which will begin in June, and to Ontario International Airport, which will begin in July. These services are on top of the existing ones to Denver and Las Vegas.

Josh Flyr, Vice President of Network and Operations Design, said "We know consumers appreciate convenient, low-cost flight options and are thrilled to add more choices for those in the greater Sacramento area."

The service to Dallas Fort Worth will run four times a week while the service to Ontario will run daily.

In celebration, the airline is offering fares as low as $19.

