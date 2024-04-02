2-month-old girl dies in hospital following crash with wrong-way driver in Tracy

TRACY — A two-month-old baby girl died in the hospital a day after two others were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on a Tracy freeway, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. along westbound Interstate 580, west of Corral Hollow Road.

A 19-year-old Antioch man in a Honda was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when he collided head-on with a Kia, the California Highway Patrol Tracy said.

The Antioch man, identified as Harold Liberty, IV, was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene. The Kia driver, 32-year-old Azucena Perez from Fort Bragg, died from her injuries at an area hospital.

Also in the Kia were a 32-year-old man, the baby, and a 4-year-old boy. The man and the baby were initially hospitalized in San Joaquin County with major injuries.

The baby was transported to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where she died on Monday, April 1, the CHP said. The 4-year-old was hospitalized with minor injuries.

It was not yet clear why Liberty was driving on the wrong side of the freeway.