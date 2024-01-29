A Carnival cruise ship rescued two men after their boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the cruise line, Carnival Jubilee's team rescued the men off the coast of Isla Mujeres, Mexico. The crew spotted the men in a kayak.

Carnival said the two men were brought onto the ship and evaluated by the ship's medical staff and given first aid and food.

2 men stranded in Gulf of Mexico rescued by cruise ship Carnival

The men said their boat sank and they used the kayak to stay afloat, according to the cruise line.

The ship's team and Carnival's Fleet Operation Center staff in Miami kept in close contact with Mexican Navy officials and arranged a transfer shortly after the rescue.

Carnival said the Jubilee is proceeding with its regular schedule and will visit Mahogany Bay, Roatan on Tuesday.