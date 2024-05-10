Watch CBS News
2 men shot, several vehicles damaged by gunfire in Del Paso Heights

By Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO -- Two men were taken to the hospital and several vehicles were damaged after they were shot in the Del Paso Heights area of Sacramento Friday night, police said.

Police said reports of shots fired started to come in shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Willows Street and North Avenue and several blocks south to Grand Avenue.

One vehicle located at the police station at the corner of Marysville Boulevard and South Avenue was damaged by gunfire, police said. At least four other vehicles between the police station and North Avenue were also damaged.

There is a heavy police presence near Willow Street and Grand Avenue where a white truck can be seen with its windows blown out. 

A lot of shell casings were seen at the scene, but the number of casings found is unknown as the investigation is in the early stages. 

The victims are expected to survive. 

No information about a suspect was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department. 

First published on May 10, 2024 / 10:33 PM PDT

