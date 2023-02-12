2 men shot during road rage incident in Stockton

STOCKTON - Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds after a road rage incident in Stockton on Saturday.

At around 5:43 p.m. Saturday, two men, ages 46 and 43, were driving in the area of Holman Road and Telstar place in the Valley Oak area when they became involved with an unknown number of passengers inside an SUV.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot at the victims, hitting them. Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-fatal injuries.

The police department has not issued a detailed description of the suspect.