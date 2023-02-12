Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men shot during road rage incident in Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Sunday morning news & weather update - 2/12/23
Sunday morning news & weather update - 2/12/23 05:31

STOCKTON - Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds after a road rage incident in Stockton on Saturday. 

At around 5:43 p.m. Saturday, two men, ages 46 and 43, were driving in the area of Holman Road and Telstar place in the Valley Oak area when they became involved with an unknown number of passengers inside an SUV. 

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot at the victims, hitting them. Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-fatal injuries.

The police department has not issued a detailed description of the suspect. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 12:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.