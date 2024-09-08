2 men shot during quinceañera in Rancho Cordova
SACRAMENTO — Two men were shot during a quinceañera in Rancho Cordova on Saturday night, authorities say.
Police responded to the 2700 block of Sunrise Blvd. around 11:30p.m. to find the male victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Deputies say that a third victim was also shot at, but did not sustain any injuries.
The shooting is currently under investigation by the Rancho Cordova Police Department and the Sacramento Sheriff's Office.