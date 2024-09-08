Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men shot during quinceañera in Rancho Cordova

By Cashea Airy

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — Two men were shot during a quinceañera in Rancho Cordova on Saturday night, authorities say. 

Police responded to the 2700 block of Sunrise Blvd. around 11:30p.m. to find the male victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Deputies say that a third victim was also shot at, but did not sustain any injuries.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Rancho Cordova Police Department and the Sacramento Sheriff's Office.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.