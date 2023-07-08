2 men killed in Tracy crash on N. MacArthur Drive

TRACY – Two people have died after a crash in Tracy on Friday night, authorities confirmed.

Tracy police said a single-vehicle crash happened around 9:45 p.m. near North MacArthur Drive and Grant Line Road.

The vehicle involved left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into a parking lot.

TRAFFIC ALERT: MacArthur Drive from Grant Line Road to West 11th Street is closed to through traffic while Tracy Police Department conducts a traffic collision investigation. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/roDnPGuB5S — Tracy Police Department (@tracypd) July 8, 2023

Two men who were in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, police said; it's unclear if DUI or speed was a factor.

North MacArthur Drive from East Grant Line Road to East 11th Street is closed due to the crash investigation. No estimated time of reopening has been given.