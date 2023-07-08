Watch CBS News
2 men killed in Tracy crash on N. MacArthur Drive

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

TRACY – Two people have died after a crash in Tracy on Friday night, authorities confirmed.

Tracy police said a single-vehicle crash happened around 9:45 p.m. near North MacArthur Drive and Grant Line Road.

The vehicle involved left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into a parking lot.

Two men who were in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, police said; it's unclear if DUI or speed was a factor.

North MacArthur Drive from East Grant Line Road to East 11th Street is closed due to the crash investigation. No estimated time of reopening has been given. 

First published on July 7, 2023 / 10:50 PM

