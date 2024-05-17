2 men accused of assaulting woman at Yuba County apartments

WHEATLAND — Two men are in custody accused of assaulting a woman at a Yuba County apartment complex this week, police said Friday.

It happened early Wednesday morning at the Bear Ridge Apartments on Spenceville Road in Wheatland.

The Wheatland Police Department said an officer arrived at the scene to find two men actively assaulting the woman. When the officer intervened, an altercation occurred between the officer and one of the suspects.

Both suspects were able to eventually flee the scene. However, one of them was located hiding nearby in the Wheatland Ranch area. The other suspect was later located south in Sacramento, where police there assisted with the arrest.

The victim was treated for injuries at a Marysville hospital. Both suspects have since been booked into the Yuba County Jail, where police say they face various felony charges.