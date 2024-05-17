Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men accused of assaulting woman at Yuba County apartments

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

WHEATLAND — Two men are in custody accused of assaulting a woman at a Yuba County apartment complex this week, police said Friday.

It happened early Wednesday morning at the Bear Ridge Apartments on Spenceville Road in Wheatland.

The Wheatland Police Department said an officer arrived at the scene to find two men actively assaulting the woman. When the officer intervened, an altercation occurred between the officer and one of the suspects.

Both suspects were able to eventually flee the scene. However, one of them was located hiding nearby in the Wheatland Ranch area. The other suspect was later located south in Sacramento, where police there assisted with the arrest.

The victim was treated for injuries at a Marysville hospital. Both suspects have since been booked into the Yuba County Jail, where police say they face various felony charges.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on May 17, 2024 / 4:04 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.