Watch CBS News
Local Community

2 local students allegedly handed out fake money with the n-word at school

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

2 local students allegedly handed out fake money with the "n" word at school
2 local students allegedly handed out fake money with the "n" word at school 01:01

SACRAMENTO -- 2 Sac City Unified students from Kit Carson International Academy are set to be disciplined after they allegedly handed out fake money with the n-word on it at school on Tuesday.

The school district said the fake money also had a derogatory picture of an African-American, and read that the money was for buying fried chicken and alcohol. The district also said the two students who are now facing discipline are African-American. 

One parent said, "If it is used, then there ought to be some consequences, but hurt is hurt and harm is harm, and I don't care where it comes from. It's wrong." 

Mark Harris, SCUSD Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Monitor, said, "I think it was horrific. I think that these students should be punished, but I think in addition to being punished, there should be a level of restoration."

The school district said they should also be taught on what they did wrong. 

This is the same school where a teacher was recorded using the n-word in the classroom last year, She was removed, and then resigned. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 6:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.