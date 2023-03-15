2 local students allegedly handed out fake money with the "n" word at school

SACRAMENTO -- 2 Sac City Unified students from Kit Carson International Academy are set to be disciplined after they allegedly handed out fake money with the n-word on it at school on Tuesday.

The school district said the fake money also had a derogatory picture of an African-American, and read that the money was for buying fried chicken and alcohol. The district also said the two students who are now facing discipline are African-American.

One parent said, "If it is used, then there ought to be some consequences, but hurt is hurt and harm is harm, and I don't care where it comes from. It's wrong."

Mark Harris, SCUSD Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Monitor, said, "I think it was horrific. I think that these students should be punished, but I think in addition to being punished, there should be a level of restoration."

The school district said they should also be taught on what they did wrong.

This is the same school where a teacher was recorded using the n-word in the classroom last year, She was removed, and then resigned.