2 lanes of NB Highway 99 blocked in Stockton after deadly crash

STOCKTON – A deadly crash has several lanes of Highway 99 blocked in Stockton on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the freeway just before 6 a.m., near Arch Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Caltrans says several vehicles were involved.

California Highway Patrol confirmed that the crash resulted in fatal injuries. No information about the person who died has been released, however.

Due to the crash, the #1 and #2 northbound lanes are closed in the area. No estimated time of reopening has been given.