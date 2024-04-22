2 killed in Tracy crash, DUI suspect arrested

TRACY – A young man and woman have died after a crash where DUI is suspected in Tracy early Sunday morning.

The Tracy Police Department says, just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the Laguna and Holly Drive intersection to investigate a crash. There, officers found a sedan had crashed into a parked pickup truck.

First responders started helping the people involved in the crash, but police say one passenger – a 24-year-old woman – died at the scene. Another passenger, an 18-year-old man, died after being taken to the hospital.

Police say a 15-year-old boy who was also a passenger suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Officers have identified the driver as 24-year-old Tracy resident Iman Gullatt. Investigators believe Gullatt was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Gullatt has been arrested, police say.