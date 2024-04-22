Watch CBS News
2 killed in Tracy crash, DUI suspect arrested

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

TRACY – A young man and woman have died after a crash where DUI is suspected in Tracy early Sunday morning.

The Tracy Police Department says, just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the Laguna and Holly Drive intersection to investigate a crash. There, officers found a sedan had crashed into a parked pickup truck.

First responders started helping the people involved in the crash, but police say one passenger – a 24-year-old woman – died at the scene. Another passenger, an 18-year-old man, died after being taken to the hospital.

Police say a 15-year-old boy who was also a passenger suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Officers have identified the driver as 24-year-old Tracy resident Iman Gullatt. Investigators believe Gullatt was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Gullatt has been arrested, police say.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 1:04 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

