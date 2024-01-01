2 killed in Stanislaus County crash near Roberts Ferry; DUI suspect arrested

STANISLAUS COUNTY — A DUI suspect is under arrest after an early New Year's morning crash that left two people dead in rural Stanislaus County.

California Highway Patrol says officers responded a little before 4 a.m. to the area of Lake Road, east of Roberts Ferry Road, near the Turlock Lake State Recreation Area to investigate a crash.

At the scene, first responders found that a sedan had flipped over the edge of the road. There were four people in the car, with two of those people — a man and a woman who were backseat passengers — getting ejected in the crash.

Officers say those two people who were ejected were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released, but one has been identified as a 28-year-old Turlock resident.

Investigators believe the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.

That driver, identified as 23-year-old La Grange resident Issac Urbeana, has been arrested and is now facing charges of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.