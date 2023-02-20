2 killed in plane crash west of Colfax

COLFAX — Two people were confirmed dead after a small plane crashed west of Colfax Sunday afternoon.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened along Dog Bar Road and released photos from the scene showing the downed plane in a field.

A photo shows the scene of a small plane crash west of Colfax on Feb. 19, 2023. Nevada County Sheriff's Office

According to authorities, a mayday call went out at approximately 1:30 p.m. Units from the sheriff's office and Nevada County Consolidated Fire District responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No details have been released on the two people who were on board.