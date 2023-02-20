Watch CBS News
Local News

2 killed in plane crash west of Colfax

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

COLFAX — Two people were confirmed dead after a small plane crashed west of Colfax Sunday afternoon.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened along Dog Bar Road and released photos from the scene showing the downed plane in a field.

fatal-plane-crash-in-nevada-co-2-nevada-co-sheriff.jpg
A photo shows the scene of a small plane crash west of Colfax on Feb. 19, 2023. Nevada County Sheriff's Office

According to authorities, a mayday call went out at approximately 1:30 p.m. Units from the sheriff's office and Nevada County Consolidated Fire District responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No details have been released on the two people who were on board.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 19, 2023 / 4:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.