2 killed in early morning crash on Sacramento's north side

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Two people were killed and two others injured in a crash early Sunday morning on Sacramento's north side. 

The Sacramento Police Department says the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard.

The crash involved two vehicles. First-responders found a man and a woman in one of the vehicles dead at the scene. Two people in another vehicle were brought to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

The crash remains under investigation. 

First published on August 7, 2022 / 3:37 PM

First published on August 7, 2022 / 3:37 PM

