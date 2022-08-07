2 killed in early morning crash on Sacramento's north side
SACRAMENTO -- Two people were killed and two others injured in a crash early Sunday morning on Sacramento's north side.
The Sacramento Police Department says the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard.
The crash involved two vehicles. First-responders found a man and a woman in one of the vehicles dead at the scene. Two people in another vehicle were brought to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.
The crash remains under investigation.
