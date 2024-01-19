2 killed, 3 injured after police chase ends in crash in Ceres

CERES - The driver and passenger of a vehicle that was in a pursuit with police in Ceres were killed after they were ejected from the vehicle in a crash Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Ceres Police Department said they contacted four men in a grey Ford Fusion near Hatch Road and Jim Way shortly before 9 p.m. Police said the vehicle took off east on Hatch Road and entered Highway 99.

Soon after, they learned the vehicle was in a crash in the area of Highway 99 and Mitchell Road. An officer in a fully-markered Ceres Police Department vehicle arrived at the scene and began to follow the Fusion as it took off southeast on Rhode Road.

Police said officers pursued the driver as he began driving recklessly and speeding around other vehicles on the shoulder.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the CHP notified the Merced Communication Center (MCC) about a crash at Keyes Road and Geer Road.

At the scene, authorities found two men were ejected from a vehicle and that two vehicles had major damage

After an investigation, the CHP said a 20-year-old man from Modesto was driving the 2016 Ford Fusion east on Keyes Road and was approaching Geer Road.

A 2016 Ford Mustang, driven by a 17-year-old from Hughson, was heading south on Geer Road and was approaching the Keyes Road intersection.

The CHP said the man driving the Fusion entered the intersection and struck the right side of the teenager's Mustang.

The 20-year-old was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle, the CHP said. The passenger in the suspect's vehicle, a 20-year-old Modesto man, was also ejected. Both men died at the scene.

Two people were sitting in the rear seats of the Fusion sustained major injuries and were rushed to the hospital. The 17-year-old was also taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The CHP said it is unknown if driving under the influence was a factor in the crash or if the two people sitting in the back seats were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The intersection of Keyes Road and Geer Road was closed until about 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The identification of the two men will be released after the next of kin is notified.