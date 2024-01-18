2 juveniles arrested after leading deputies on chase in North Highlands
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An early morning chase ended in a crash at a McDonald's parking lot in North Highlands on Thursday.
Deputies were chasing a stolen Hyundai, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says.
It's unclear how long the chase was going on, but the suspects eventually crashed into a concrete trash can in a parking lot near Watt Avenue and Elkhorn Boulevard.
Two suspects – both later found to be juveniles – got out and ran from the wreck, but deputies later caught and arrested them.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
