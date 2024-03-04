2 injured after trailer catches on fire in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA - Two people were injured in a travel trailer fire in the Rancho Cordova area on Monday afternoon, Sacramento Metro Fire said.

When crews arrived, they found the travel trailer well involved on Jackson Road and S. Watt Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

Crews quickly contained the fire but found two people with burn injuries. They were taken to a burn unit and their latest condition is unknown.

The people inside the trailer reported to firefighters that they could smell propane after hooking up a tank.

Firefighters said a cigarette was lit and a fire started, but say the cause is under investigation.