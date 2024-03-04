Watch CBS News
Local News

2 injured after trailer catches on fire in Rancho Cordova

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

RANCHO CORDOVA - Two people were injured in a travel trailer fire in the Rancho Cordova area on Monday afternoon, Sacramento Metro Fire said. 

When crews arrived, they found the travel trailer well involved on Jackson Road and S. Watt Avenue around 1:15 p.m. 

Crews quickly contained the fire but found two people with burn injuries. They were taken to a burn unit and their latest condition is unknown. 

The people inside the trailer reported to firefighters that they could smell propane after hooking up a tank. 

Firefighters said a cigarette was lit and a fire started, but say the cause is under investigation. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 2:52 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.