2 hurt in shooting on Broadway in Oak Park area of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting left two people hurt in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento on Sunday.

Sacramento police said officers responded to the 4000 block of Broadway, near San Jose Way, just after 3 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting in the area. There, officers found two victims.

Both of the victims had at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound, officers said, but only one was transported to the hospital.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

No suspect information has been released.