2 hurt in shooting on Broadway in Oak Park area of Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting left two people hurt in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento on Sunday.

Sacramento police said officers responded to the 4000 block of Broadway, near San Jose Way, just after 3 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting in the area. There, officers found two victims.

Both of the victims had at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound, officers said, but only one was transported to the hospital.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

No suspect information has been released. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on June 18, 2023 / 4:12 PM

First published on June 18, 2023 / 4:12 PM

