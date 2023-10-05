2 hurt in shooting at Rancho Murieta equestrian center

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway at an equestrian center in Rancho Murieta after two people were shot.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded along the 7200 block of Lone Pine Drive early Thursday morning to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, deputies found two victims.

One of the victims had to be life-flighted, deputies say; both victims were in critical condition.

While it is early in the investigation, deputies believe the shooting stemmed from a soccer game between workers that happened after hours. Some sort of fight took place, with the suspect leaving then returning with a gun.

Investigators may have a vague vehicle and suspect description, but no details have been released.

The sheriff's office says that, since it was an altercation between the group, they don't believe there is a threat to the public.