2 hurt in head-on crash near Auburn; driver says he fell asleep

PLACER COUNTY – Officers say a driver apparently fell asleep just before a head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital near Auburn.

California Highway Patrol says, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, two SUVs were involved in a head-on crash on Dry Creek Road, near Black Oak Road in Placer County. Officers say the driver of one of the vehicles suffered major injuries, including a broken leg.

The other driver, who CHP says stated that he had fallen asleep, suffered minor injuries.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital.

Dry Creek Road was closed for several hours Tuesday afternoon but has now been reopened.

CHP says the crash remains under investigation.