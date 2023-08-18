Watch CBS News
Local News

2 horses die after being struck by vehicles in Stanislaus County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STANISLAUS COUNTY – A crash in rural Stanislaus County near Oakdale early Thursday morning left two horses dead and a car flipped over onto its roof.

The scene was along Valley Home Road, near Lambuth Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but crews from the Modesto Fire Department responded and found two vehicles were involved.

It appears the two vehicles had crashed into two horses – causing one of the cars to roll over.

Two people were transported to the hospital; both horses died from their injuries, first responders said. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 10:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.