2 horses die after being struck by vehicles in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY – A crash in rural Stanislaus County near Oakdale early Thursday morning left two horses dead and a car flipped over onto its roof.

The scene was along Valley Home Road, near Lambuth Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but crews from the Modesto Fire Department responded and found two vehicles were involved.

It appears the two vehicles had crashed into two horses – causing one of the cars to roll over.

Two people were transported to the hospital; both horses died from their injuries, first responders said.