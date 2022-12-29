2 flu deaths of men under 65 reported in Stanislaus County

How to tell the difference between flu and COVID this winter How to tell the difference between flu and COVID this winter 05:35

STANISLAUS COUNTY – Officials say they have recorded the first two flu deaths of people under the age of 65 in Stanislaus County this season.

Stanislaus County Public Health announced the deaths on Thursday.

Besides noting that the two men were under the age of 65, officials say medical privacy laws prevent them from releasing any other information about the patients.

Local hospital are reporting high numbers of COVID-19, RSV and other respiratory viruses, Stanislaus County Public Health says. Health experts have been sounding the alarm about a possible "tripledemic" as the holiday season – and cold weather – approached.

As of this week, the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says there have been about 18 million flu cases and 23,000 deaths across the country so far this season.