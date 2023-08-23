2 Elk Grove schools put on precautionary lockdown due to suspect search nearby

ELK GROVE – Two schools were put on a brief precautionary lockdown in Elk Grove due to police activity nearby Wednesday morning.

Elk Grove police said officers were trying to detain three suspects from a stolen vehicle in the area of Williamson Drive. One of those suspects then tried to run away from officers.

Due to the situation, two schools in the area – Joseph Kerr Middle and Elk Grove Montessori – were put on a precautionary lockdown.

Police Activity- Joseph Kerr Middle School and Elk Grove Montessori School (Williamson Drive) were placed on a brief precautionary lockdown while officers detained three suspects related to a stolen vehicle, one of whom attempted to flee. The lockdowns have been lifted and all… pic.twitter.com/HYgWp5ZlNR — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) August 23, 2023

Officers eventually had all the suspects detained and the lockdowns were lifted.

No other details about the incident have been released.