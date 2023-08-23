Watch CBS News
2 Elk Grove schools put on precautionary lockdown due to suspect search nearby

ELK GROVE – Two schools were put on a brief precautionary lockdown in Elk Grove due to police activity nearby Wednesday morning.

Elk Grove police said officers were trying to detain three suspects from a stolen vehicle in the area of Williamson Drive. One of those suspects then tried to run away from officers.

Due to the situation, two schools in the area – Joseph Kerr Middle and Elk Grove Montessori – were put on a precautionary lockdown.

Officers eventually had all the suspects detained and the lockdowns were lifted.

No other details about the incident have been released. 

First published on August 23, 2023 / 10:24 AM

