2 Elk Grove schools put on precautionary lockdown due to suspect search nearby
ELK GROVE – Two schools were put on a brief precautionary lockdown in Elk Grove due to police activity nearby Wednesday morning.
Elk Grove police said officers were trying to detain three suspects from a stolen vehicle in the area of Williamson Drive. One of those suspects then tried to run away from officers.
Due to the situation, two schools in the area – Joseph Kerr Middle and Elk Grove Montessori – were put on a precautionary lockdown.
Officers eventually had all the suspects detained and the lockdowns were lifted.
No other details about the incident have been released.
