2 earthquakes centered in Northern California foothills rattle region

BELDEN - Shaking was felt all across Northern California after two earthquakes centered near the small town of Belden on Thursday evening.

The USGS website reports a preliminary 4.5 and a preliminary 4.3 earthquake just after 6:30 p.m. The depth of one earthquake was about six miles while the other was about five miles.

People in North Auburn and West Sacramento have reported that they felt the earthquake.

No damage or injuries have been immediately reported. CalOES said coordination is underway to assess for injuries or damage.

Belden is in the Feather River Canyon, located about 130 miles northeast of Sacramento and about 50 miles northeast of Oroville.

