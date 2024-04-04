Watch CBS News
Local News

2 earthquakes centered in Northern California foothills rattle region

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

BELDEN - Shaking was felt all across Northern California after two earthquakes centered near the small town of Belden on Thursday evening. 

The USGS website reports a preliminary 4.5 and a preliminary 4.3 earthquake just after 6:30 p.m. The depth of one earthquake was about six miles while the other was about five miles. 

People in North Auburn and West Sacramento have reported that they felt the earthquake.

No damage or injuries have been immediately reported. CalOES said coordination is underway to assess for injuries or damage. 

Belden is in the Feather River Canyon, located about 130 miles northeast of Sacramento and about 50 miles northeast of Oroville.

Check back for updates.

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on April 4, 2024 / 6:43 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.