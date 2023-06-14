2 drownings within 24 hours in El Dorado County prompts more warnings

EL DORADO COUNTY -- A second drowning in less than 24 hours in El Dorado County has prompted warnings from local authorities.

The first drowning occurred on Monday, June 12, at Jenkinson Lake in the Sly Park Recreation Area near Pollock Pines. A 19-year-old teenager was found dead at the bottom of the lake after multiple crews went searching along the shore, in boats, and from the air.

The second drowning took place on Tuesday, June 13, on the South Fork of the American River in Lotus.

The victim is estimated to be in his 60s and was found submerged under water and caught in tree branches. He had been traveling in a non-guided private raft with two female companions who managed to get to safety after the raft overturned.

Initial reports showed that the raft was wrapped around the tree pushing onto the victim. As the last known location of the victim was close to shore, firefighters were joined by bystanders to form a human chain in an effort to pull the victim from the water.

Once he was pulled out of the water, crews began life-saving measures until paramedics eventually pronounced the victim dead.

It is unknown whether the victim was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

El Dorado County Fire encourages people to still visit the waterways but to know the risks as the longer winter and heavy precipitation have contributed to cold and swift waters.