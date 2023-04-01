2 dogs resuscitated after apartment fire in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Two dogs were resuscitated after being rescued from an apartment fire in North Highlands, officials said Saturday.
Metro Fire of Sacramento said it happened at around 11:45 a.m. along College Oak Drive. The cause of the fire was a stove that was left on.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one unit, which sustained major damage.
Two people were assisted out of a neighboring unit.
