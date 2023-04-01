Watch CBS News
2 dogs resuscitated after apartment fire in North Highlands

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Two dogs were resuscitated after being rescued from an apartment fire in North Highlands, officials said Saturday.

Metro Fire of Sacramento

Metro Fire of Sacramento said it happened at around 11:45 a.m. along College Oak Drive. The cause of the fire was a stove that was left on.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one unit, which sustained major damage.

Two people were assisted out of a neighboring unit.

First published on April 1, 2023 / 4:32 PM

