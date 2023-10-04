2 dead in Patterson house fire, authorities say

PATTERSON – Two people have died after an early morning fire ripped through a home in the Stanislaus County community of Patterson.

The incident started just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday along North 4th Street.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, firefighters found two people dead inside the home.

Crews were still working to fully extinguish the flames hours after the incident.

Exactly what started the fire is unknown at this point in the investigation. Authorities have also not yet released the identities of both victims.

Patterson is a Central Valley city about 16 miles southwest of Modesto.