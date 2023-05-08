2 dead from a crash in Sacramento involving 1 vehicle

SACRAMENTO -- Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Sacramento, according to Sacramento Police Department.

The crash took place late Sunday night, just before 11:30 p.m., at Riverside Boulevard and 43rd Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found two people with critical injuries inside the vehicle. One of the victims, a man, was declared deceased on the scene by Sacramento Fire personnel.

The other victim, a woman, was sent to a hospital where she was then pronounced dead.

The investigation has now been taken over by the Major Collision Investigations Unit, and the cause of the crash is being investigated.