2 dead from a crash in Sacramento involving 1 vehicle
SACRAMENTO -- Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Sacramento, according to Sacramento Police Department.
The crash took place late Sunday night, just before 11:30 p.m., at Riverside Boulevard and 43rd Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found two people with critical injuries inside the vehicle. One of the victims, a man, was declared deceased on the scene by Sacramento Fire personnel.
The other victim, a woman, was sent to a hospital where she was then pronounced dead.
The investigation has now been taken over by the Major Collision Investigations Unit, and the cause of the crash is being investigated.
