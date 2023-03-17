2 dead and 1 injured in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON -- Two people are dead and a third is injured after a shooting in Stockton on Thursday night, around 9 p.m.

The shooting took place near Van Buren Elementary School on Tiffany and East 10th Street.

According to Stockton Police Department, one victim died at the scene and the second died from his injuries at the hospital. There are no details on how badly the third victim was hurt.

No information about the suspect or motive is available at this time, and investigations are underway by homicide detectives.

The police are urging anyone with information to contact the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8377. You can also submit an anonymous tip using the free "P3 Tips" app.

SPD News: Double Homicide Investigation On March 16, 2023, at 9:10 p.m., Stockton police officers were called to the... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Thursday, March 16, 2023