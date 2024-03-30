2 dead after small plane crashes near Olympic Heights subdivision in Truckee

TRUCKEE - A small plane crash in Truckee left two people dead on Saturday.

The crash happened in the area of Glenshire Drive and Olympic Boulevard. First responders, including Truckee police and fire personnel, are at the scene.

Truckee police have confirmed two people died in the crash. It's unclear if there were any other people onboard the plane.

Happening now: #Truckee Fire crews on scene of an aircraft down near the Olympic Heights subdivision, between the railroad tracks and the Truckee River. Use caution if traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/XAlF9IYioK — Truckee Fire (@TruckeeFire) March 31, 2024

Exactly what led up to the crash is also unclear at this point.

The crash scene is near the Olympic Heights subdivision of Truckee, just north of the Truckee-Tahoe Airport.

Residents in the area are advised to expect a heavy presence of first responders for the time being.

Both FAA and NTSB officials are expected to start investigating the scene on Sunday.