2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Ceres head-on crash

CERES - Two people died and one other person is in the hospital after a crash in Ceres Tuesday night, the Ceres Police Department said.

A little after 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the Hatch and Boothe roads for reports of a crash.

Officers found a white Chrysler 300 and a blue Toyota Prius were involved in a head-on crash. They said the people inside the cars were trapped.

Once firefighters arrived, the three people were extricated.

The passenger in the Pruis, an 89-year-old man from Castro Valley, died. The driver of the Prius, a 64-year-old woman from Castro Valley, was rushed to the hospital, where she is in serious but stable condition, police said.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 36-year-old man from Ceres, was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Investigators said they believe the driver of the Chrysler was traveling east on Hatch Road, east of Boothe Road, and crossed the double-yellow lines, crashing into the Prius.

Police said they are investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The road was closed for several hours to investigate the crash. Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Ceres Police Department.