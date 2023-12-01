Watch CBS News
2 cyclists hospitalized after they were hit by box truck in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Two bicyclists, including one who was critically injured, were rushed to the hospital after they were hit by a box truck in the Sacramento area, according to the South Sacramento CHP.

The northbound Highway 99 offramp at Martin Luther King Boulevard was closed as officers investigated the collision. It reopened before 7:30 p.m.

The cyclists were hit sometime after 6 p.m. on Friday in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Fruitridge Road. 

The driver remained at the scene and DUI is not suspected, the CHP said. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 7:04 PM PST

