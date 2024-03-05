2 convicted of murder during robbery of marijuana dealer in north Sacramento, prosecutors say

SACRAMENTO - Two men were convicted of murder during a robbery of a marijuana dealer in north Sacramento in 2018, prosecutors said.

Khalil Sabree and Cochese Stevens were convicted of shooting and killing a marijuana dealer's father during a robbery on the 7100 block of Flanders Way on Nov. 29, 2018, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said.

Sabree, Stevens and Khali Brown came to Sacramento from Oakland with plans to rob a marijuana dealer. Prosecutors said they drove to the dealer's home and Sabree and Stevens pretended to buy marijuana.

Prosecutors said the two were armed with handguns when they were invited into the home while Brown hid in a car down the street.

After negotiating a deal, prosecutors said Stevens grabbed several bags of marijuana and headed for the door. This is when the dealer pulled a handgun out of his pocket and started chasing Stevens.

Prosecutors said Stevens already had his gun out and fired. Sabree then fired his gun at the dealer.

The dealer's father, 85-year-old John Barton, was sitting in a chair watching TV when he saw Sabree fire at his son. Prosecutors said Barton stood up to push Sabree away from his son but Sabree shot Barton in the chest, killing him.

Sabree and Stevens were shot in the crossfire. Stevens hid under a car but was later arrested when he tried to ask for aid from a neighbor.

After arresting Stevens, detectives identified Sabree and Brown and arrested them two months later.

Sabree was convicted of murder, attempted voluntary manslaughter, robbery while acting in concert, felon in possession of a firearm and multiple firearm enchantments. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Stevens was convicted of murder, robbery while acting in concert and multiple firearm enhancements. He also faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Brown was convicted of robbery while acting in concert and principal armed with a firearm enhancement. Brown faces seven years in prison.

The three are scheduled to be sentenced on May 17.