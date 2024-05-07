2 children die after getting swept away by San Bernardino County creek

2 young siblings die after getting swept away by San Bernardino County creek 2 young siblings die after getting swept away by San Bernardino County creek 01:30

Two children died after they were swept away in a San Bernardino County creek on Tuesday.

The siblings were 4 and 2 years old.

The children's mother brought them to the river near the Thurman Flats Picnic area near Mill Creek to play. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies said she was tending to her son when the creek swept her 4-year-old daughter away at about 3:00 p.m. The mother tried to find the girl but could not locate her. When she got back to where she left her 2-year-old son, he had disappeared.

The mother frantically searched the area for her children, even asking another family to help her find her missing children, according to deputies.

At about 4 p.m., San Bernardino County deputies, along with firefighters and members from the US Forest Service Rescue Crew, canvassed the area, hoping to find the two children.

Nearly 40 minutes later, rescue teams found the 4-year-old. At 5:04 p.m., crews located the 2-year-old boy. Both were at the river's edge.

Paramedics rushed both children to Loma Linda Hospital in critical condition, firefighters said. They both died at the hospital.

Deputies asked anyone with information about the incident to call investigators at (909) 918-2305. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact We-Tip at 1(800) 782-7463 or visit their website.