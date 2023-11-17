2 boulders fall onto Highway 88 in Alpine County, blasting operation happening Friday

ALPINE COUNTY - Caltrans will be closing Highway 88 briefly on Friday to remove two boulders that fell overnight in Alpine County.

Caltrans District 10 said two boulders fell onto Highway 88 just west of Crystal Springs Road.

People traveling through the area Friday morning may have experienced delays of up to 45 minutes.

Caltrans has plans to close the road at 11:30 a.m. to remove the boulder from the road.

Crews will be blasting the two boulders. Caltrans said the road will be closed for about 35 to 40 minutes for the operations.

Anyone traveling through the area around 11:30 should expect a delay.

Crystal Springs Road is about one mile from Highway 88 and Highway 89 junction at Alpine Village.