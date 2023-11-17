Watch CBS News
Local News

2 boulders fall onto Highway 88 in Alpine County, blasting operation happening Friday

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ALPINE COUNTY - Caltrans will be closing Highway 88 briefly on Friday to remove two boulders that fell overnight in Alpine County. 

Caltrans District 10 said two boulders fell onto Highway 88 just west of Crystal Springs Road. 

People traveling through the area Friday morning may have experienced delays of up to 45 minutes. 

Caltrans has plans to close the road at 11:30 a.m. to remove the boulder from the road. 

Crews will be blasting the two boulders. Caltrans said the road will be closed for about 35 to 40 minutes for the operations. 

Anyone traveling through the area around 11:30 should expect a delay. 

Crystal Springs Road is about one mile from Highway 88 and Highway 89 junction at Alpine Village. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 11:17 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.