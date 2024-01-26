Watch CBS News
2 arrests made in 2023 theft of $20K worth of property from Auburn church

AUBURN – Detectives have arrested two people in connection to the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of property from an Auburn-area church.

The original burglary happened back on July 26, 2023. Auburn police said around $20,000 in property was stolen from the church that day.

Exactly what was stolen from the church has not been detailed.

Investigators have been working to identify the suspects and, on Jan. 17 of this year, a search warrant was executed at an Auburn home.

Two people were arrested on multiple felony charges as a result, police said.

The names of the suspects have not been released yet. 

