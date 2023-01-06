2 arrested after several mailboxes broken into at Tracy apartment complex

TRACY — Two Stockton residents are accused of breaking into mailboxes belonging to dozens of victims at an apartment complex in Tracy.

The Tracy Police Department said the thefts occurred on December 27 at an apartment complex along West Lowell Avenue. Edgardo Diaz, 35, and Sabrina Burns, 27, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail two days later.

Diaz faces charges of possessing identification documents of ten or more persons with the intent to defraud, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine.

Burns faces charges of possessing identification documents of ten or more persons with the intent to defraud, using others' identification documents with intent to defraud, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine.

Surveillance images of the vehicle the suspects were in led investigators to a home in Stockton. Diaz and Burns were located there and investigators conducted a search of the residence. Dozens of victims of identity theft and mail theft were identified through evidence gathered from the home.

Additionally, 30 grams of meth and a loaded, unserialized pistol were found at the scene.