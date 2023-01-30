2 arrested, including juvenile, in connection with shooting at smoke shop on Arden Way in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Saturday in Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a call on Saturday just before 6 p.m. of shots fired near a business on Arden Way. A few minutes later, a Sacramento police officer was waved down by the victim at a nearby gas station. Deputies arrived at the scene and learned that the shooting happened at a smoke shop on Arden Way, approximately a half mile away. The victim, an 18-year-old teen was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the crime scene, interviewed witnesses, and gathered evidence. Authorities say detectives were able to identify two suspects responsible for the shooting: a 17-year-old male juvenile and 20-year-old James Freeman.

On Sunday, detectives found the suspects at a motel on Alhambra Boulevard in Sacramento. The detectives, with the assistance of the Sacramento Police Department SWAT Team, took Freman and the juvenile suspect into custody.

The juvenile suspect was taken to juvenile hall, while Freeman was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for attempted murder. He's scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 3 p.m.