2 arrested in investigation into deadly shooting near Modesto

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CHICO – Two people were arrested in Chico in connection with a deadly shooting just outside of Modesto city limits last week Thursday night, deputies said. 

Bryan Tenbrink, 46, was shot and killed after a reported verbal argument on the 400 block of Kerr Avenue on May 10. 

Detectives responded to Chico Thursday night and made two arrests in connection with the homicide. 

They responded to an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Notre Dame Boulevard and arrested 48-year-old Michael Tidmarsh and Brandy Brown.

Deputies said Tidmarsh was arrested for the homicide while Brown was arrested for being an accessory after the fact. Both suspects remain in custody. 

First published on May 17, 2024 / 4:48 PM PDT

