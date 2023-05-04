Watch CBS News
Local News

2 arrested in connection to March double homicide in Stockton

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a double homicide that happened in Stockton in early March, police said Wednesday.

Iosua Sataua, 18, and a 16-year-old boy face homicide charges in a shooting that happened along Aiport Way on the evening of March 4.

The Stockton Police Department said officers responded that day to a report of a shooting and located the two male victims — 29 and 24 — with gunshot wounds.

Both victims later died at an area hospital.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 9:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.