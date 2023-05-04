2 arrested in connection to March double homicide in Stockton

STOCKTON — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a double homicide that happened in Stockton in early March, police said Wednesday.

Iosua Sataua, 18, and a 16-year-old boy face homicide charges in a shooting that happened along Aiport Way on the evening of March 4.

The Stockton Police Department said officers responded that day to a report of a shooting and located the two male victims — 29 and 24 — with gunshot wounds.

Both victims later died at an area hospital.