Watch CBS News
Local News

2 arrested in connection to December 2021 deadly shooting in Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 8/2/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 8/2/22 02:53

STOCKTON – Two people have been arrested in connection to a December 2021 shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead in Stockton.

Stockton police announced on Tuesday that Elizabeth Gomez, 23, and Juwan Potter, 24, were arrested by detectives. The pair have been linked by detectives to the Dec. 18 shooting at Van Busirk Park.

That night, a man was found with a gunshot wound inside a car. Medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives still have not released any other information about a possible motive for the shooting.

Both Gomez and Potter have been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 12:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.