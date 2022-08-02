2 arrested in connection to December 2021 deadly shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON – Two people have been arrested in connection to a December 2021 shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead in Stockton.

Stockton police announced on Tuesday that Elizabeth Gomez, 23, and Juwan Potter, 24, were arrested by detectives. The pair have been linked by detectives to the Dec. 18 shooting at Van Busirk Park.

That night, a man was found with a gunshot wound inside a car. Medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives still have not released any other information about a possible motive for the shooting.

Both Gomez and Potter have been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.