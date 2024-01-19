2 arrested in connection to Dec. 18 deadly stabbing in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA – Two arrests have been made in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened a week before Christmas during a Rancho Cordova house party, authorities said Friday.

The suspects were both minors — a boy and a girl — and due to their age, their names were not released. The boy was arrested in Grass Valley while the girl was arrested in north Sacramento.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it could not release any further details related to the arrests at this time.

It all happened in the area of Viking Drive and Egmont Way shortly after midnight on December 18, 2023.

The victim showed up at an area hospital with what was initially believed to be a gunshot wound, however, the sheriff's office said it was determined the victim was stabbed during a fight. It is not yet clear what started the fight.