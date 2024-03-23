Watch CBS News
Local News

2 arrested after police respond to hostage situation in Tracy

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

TRACY - A person was rescued and two other people were arrested after police said they responded to a kidnapping and hostage situation in Tracy Friday evening. 

Police responded to the report at about 4:45 p.m. on Friday on the 1500 block of Lenkershire Drive. 

When they arrived, officers used a drone to gather more information and were able to see one suspect, who was later identified as 26-year-old Gerado Tornero-Rosales of Livermore, taking off out of the back of the home. 

He was caught by officers behind the home. 

The other suspect, 24-year-old Angel Lopez-Gutierrez of Oakland, and the victim surrendered to officers in the front of the home. 

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Tornero-Rosales was booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, false imprisonment, criminal threats and possession of methamphetamine. 

Lopez-Gutierrez was arrested for rape by force, kidnapping, false imprisonment and criminal threats. 

The special investigations unit and a BearCat Armored Recovery Vehicle responded to the scene. 

The road was blocked off while officers investigated. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on March 23, 2024 / 3:21 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.