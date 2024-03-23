2 arrested after police respond to hostage situation in Tracy

TRACY - A person was rescued and two other people were arrested after police said they responded to a kidnapping and hostage situation in Tracy Friday evening.

Police responded to the report at about 4:45 p.m. on Friday on the 1500 block of Lenkershire Drive.

When they arrived, officers used a drone to gather more information and were able to see one suspect, who was later identified as 26-year-old Gerado Tornero-Rosales of Livermore, taking off out of the back of the home.

He was caught by officers behind the home.

The other suspect, 24-year-old Angel Lopez-Gutierrez of Oakland, and the victim surrendered to officers in the front of the home.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Tornero-Rosales was booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, false imprisonment, criminal threats and possession of methamphetamine.

Lopez-Gutierrez was arrested for rape by force, kidnapping, false imprisonment and criminal threats.

The special investigations unit and a BearCat Armored Recovery Vehicle responded to the scene.

The road was blocked off while officers investigated.